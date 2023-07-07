Register
8 photos of proud young Mary Peters Trust award recipients

Young athletes from across Northern Ireland and representing 24 different sports have received funding awards from the Mary Peters Trust.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 18:50 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 18:51 BST

Their achievements were celebrated at a special event held at Newforge Sports Complex, Belfast. Athletes were selected afters a rigorous process and each receives support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers.

The current tranche of awards was presented by Lady Mary Peters, alongside MPT chair, Barry Funston. Recipients were joined by parents and family members as well as sport liaison officers and MPT Awards Team chair, Will Doggart. Here’s a selection of images of proud award recipients.

Glengormley powerchair football player Sean McKinney receiving his award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Sean is a member of the Northern Ireland Powerchair football team. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust

1. Sporting Excellence

Glengormley powerchair football player Sean McKinney receiving his award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Sean is a member of the Northern Ireland Powerchair football team. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust Photo: Submitted

Ballygally hockey player Isla Allen receiving her award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust

2. Sporting Excellence

Ballygally hockey player Isla Allen receiving her award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust Photo: Submitted

Hockey player Matthew Spence, from Waringstown, receiving his award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust

3. Sporting Excellence

Hockey player Matthew Spence, from Waringstown, receiving his award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust Photo: Submitted

Hockey player Rebekah Lennon, from Portadown, receiving her Mary Peters Trust award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust

4. Sporting Excellence

Hockey player Rebekah Lennon, from Portadown, receiving her Mary Peters Trust award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust Photo: Submitted

