A boost from Mary Peters Trust for local BMX rider

Ethan Abbot, a 15-year-old BMX rider from Belfast has been awarded a £500 bursary from the Mary Peters Trust, as part of an ongoing partnership with Hughes Insurance.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST

Ethan, who is a member of Lisburn BMX club and trains on their track regularly, travelled to Glasgow to represent Ireland at the 2023 World Championships, having qualified for the boys 15 and boys 15-16 cruiser competitions.

Lady Mary Peters said: “Ethan is a fantastic example of the young sporting talent that we have here in Northern Ireland, and the diverse range of sports my Trust is able to support.

"Having only taken to the track four years ago, Ethan’s success this early on is outstanding. We’re delighted to support this funding to help him further his career.”

Ethan Abbott, Lady Mary Peters and Emma Haughian, Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance. Pic Credit: Mary Peters TrustEthan Abbott, Lady Mary Peters and Emma Haughian, Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance. Pic Credit: Mary Peters Trust
Ethan Abbott, Lady Mary Peters and Emma Haughian, Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance. Pic Credit: Mary Peters Trust
Ethan found his passion for the sport just four years ago at the age of ten, when his mum registered him and his brothers for a week’s introduction course run by Lisburn BMX Club. Ethan commented: “I had a fantastic week – that’s how it all started.

“The following Christmas I got a BMX bike and I was totally hooked. Even my mum has a BMX bike now and joins me on the track from time to time.

“I was delighted to be at the World Championships, I spent months preparing and it is a fantastic opportunity.

"I’m really happy to have been selected amongst nine other incredibly talented athletes for the bursary – it feels cool to be acknowledged by Lady Mary, an Olympian, and have the chance to put Northern Ireland’s BMX community on the map.”

Related topics:BelfastNorthern IrelandIrelandGlasgow