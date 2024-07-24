Over three days, 24 of the world’s best treated spectators to an unforgettable display of cliff diving. On Saturday, Aidan Heslop (Great Britain) and Rhiannan Iffland (Australia) topped the podium, clinching victory in Round Four after impeccable performances off the platform in Ballycastle Harbour.

The action kicked off on Thursday evening from the Lord’s Prayer, near Dunluce Castle. Famous on the North Coast since the 13th century, the Castle shot to world prominence when it featured in blockbuster series Game of Thrones. The Red Bull Cliff Divers put on just as epic a showing, cascading from heights of 27metres and 21metres to start the event off with a bang.

Early on Friday morning, eyes turned closer to Ballycastle as the divers descended on Kinbane Castle for Round Two. With the early morning sun shining on Rathlin Island on the distance, Iffland and Mexican Jonathan Paredes put in steely displays to edge out in front.

It was in Ballycastle, however, that British diver Aidan Heslop really came in to his own. The Plymouth man found his form for Round Three on Friday evening, racing into the lead alongside seven-time World Champion Iffland, with his parents watching on.

Equally impressive displays on the Saturday, in front of thousands of spectators watching on from the town, meant Heslop and Iffland topped the standings after the final round.

Women (Top 3) // RBCDWS Causeway Coast: 1- Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 371.90pts; 2- Ginni Van Katwijk (W) NED – 325.30; 3- Molly Carlson CAN – 322.30.

Men (Top 3) // RBCDWS Causeway Coast: 1- Aidan Heslop GBR – 441.65pts; 2- Constantin Popovici ROU – 395.55; 3- James Lichtenstein USA – 381.35.

And just like that, the curtain came down on the first ever Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event in Northern Ireland. The series now moves to Oslo, Norway, in just under three weeks’ time for Round #5 out of a total of 8.

Here’s some of the BEST images of an incredible week...

1 . EVENTS Archie Biggin of UK dives from the 25 metre cliff during the first competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Dunluce Castle, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 18, 2024.Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

2 . EVENTS Eleanor Smart of the USA dives from the 20.5 metre cliff during the first competition day of the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Dunluce Castle, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 18, 2024.Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

3 . EVENTS James Lichtenstein of the USA prepares to dive from the 25 metre cliff during the first competition day of the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Dunluce Castle, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 18, 2024.Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool