A successful start to his career for local motorsport driver
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 21 year old, has been in motorsport now two and half years.
The last championship race at Nutts Corner in the Northern Ireland Sprint Championship was his best all year.
Ethan won his Class (1400cc single seater) and went on to win the complete event beat the top classification race cars.
This was Ethan's second overall championship round win, being the youngest to ever do so.
The Lisburn man also set a new class track record. This was Ethan's third class track record in row, which in its own is a major achievement.
With the Northern Ireland Sprint Championship 2024 completed, Ethan has won the Class 14 championship and finish second in the overall NI drivers championship.
Ethan has been drawn to the 2025 British Sprint Championship and the NI Sprint Championship next year.