Champion Hollie Abernathy was presented her winning medal from Olympian Paddy Barnes.

​Rathfriland Boxing Club notes by Bobby Lavery

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 2024-25 boxing season has started well for Rathfriland Boxing Club with three Antrim 3s novice titles secured last week.

Hollie Abernathy, Girl 2 51kg was crowned champion, Conor McGeough lifted the B1 37kg crown and Logan Cromie claimed the B1 38.5kg title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Waugh had two super wins in his quarter and semi-final but had to pull out of the final with an injury. Jack McGeough and Callum Cawley bowed out at the semi-final stage in very close contests. It was great to see all six boxers getting contests and valuable experience gained for the incoming season.

Logan Cromie B1 38.5kg Antrim 3 champion.

Next up for the club is the NI Boys and Girls Club Championship this week in Belfast where Bobby Shea McNulty and Liam Cawley box semi-finals on Wednesday October 9, hoping to progress to Thursday night Finals.

Training and sparring is in full swing with the Ulster Boy/Girl 1/2/3 Championship on October 19-21st. The Halloween Box Cup is the 28-30th October. The Wexford box cup is 8-10th November.

Ulster 4/5/6/7 championship late November and the Antrim 6s championship early December. We have a wide range of our boxers entering in all or some of these championships so it’s though sessions ahead to ensure everyone will be ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elite boxer Donagh Keary is deep in training with the Ulster HP squad but will be back in the club this week to team up with Head Coach Bobby Lavery to prepare for the Irish Elite Championship 11-15th November with a potential clash with Olympian Jude Gallagher in the 57kg class.

​A happy champion Conor McGeough.

Training continues: Beginners starting Sunday 13th October 11-12pm; Juniors Train Tuesday and Thursday 7-8pm; Senior Opens Tuesday and Thursday 7-8.30pm and Sunday 10-11am; 2012-2008 Carded boxers Monday Wednesday and Friday 7-8.15pm

The club recently went on a weekend activities weekend in Tollymore Outdoor Centre with eight boxers aged between 13-17yrs which was a excellent experience for all, from wet bouldering, rope climbing, mountain biking, wall climbing and swimming.

Everyone enjoyed the experience even though it was tough, they stuck it out and did all the course.