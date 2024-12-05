A super weekend for Newry City Runners

NCR's Thomas Magill takes first place 10K in Gosford.

​Newry City Runners notes By Una Campbell

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born 2 Run – Acti-Snack Run Forest Run - Gosford

The second in the series of the Born 2 Run, Acti-Snack Run Forest Run took place on Saturday morning, having been postponed for a week due to Storm Bert.

It was the best attended by NCR in a while of the Run Forest Run series, with seven members taking part across the two races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NCR at Gosford – back row – L-R – Marshall Patterson, Thomas Magill, Peter Simpson and Ally McKenzie. Front Row L-R Patricia Simpson, Patricia Brown and Louise McKenzie.

As ‘The Boss and Born to Run’ reverberated around the park, some 372 runners lined up for the 11am 10K race.

Thomas Magill was making his debut for the club, and what a debut it was, as he crossed the line in a time of 40:11, taking first place overall, winning the race. Marshall Patterson also had a terrific race, just over a minute behind he finished in the top 10, taking seventh place in a time of 41:16.

In the 5K NCR had five members take part. First home for the club, and taking first in her age category was Patricia Simpson, in flying form, she finished in 25:01 (16 seconds off last years’ time) Patricia Brown was on her heels, also taking first in her category and taking 21 seconds off last year in 25:04.

Husband and wife team, Louise and Ally McKenzie were next, running together they finished in a time of 28:56 and 28:57 respectively and Peter Simpson also had a great race, with a time of 29:44. A special ‘shoutout’ goes to young Mia Patterson (Marshall’s daughter) who competed in the 5K with a time of 24:55.

Podium4Sport Seeley Cup 10K

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ormeau Embankment was the setting again this year for the ever popular and highly competitive Seeley Cup 10K, hosted by Willowfield Harriers with five members of the club competing.

Ruairi Donnelly was first home for the club in a fabulous time of 35:22, which was a nine second PB for him. Mark Sloan was next, also running a sub-40, his best time since his PB nine years ago, with a time of 39:41. Niall Crowley, making his debut for the club, finished in 43:57. James Irwin was another rewarded with a PB, taking 59 seconds off his time, he finished in 45:09 and Joanne McCluskey, who has been out for a long time with injury, running her first race since March, she finished in a superb 49:11.

Moy Park Belfast 5K

Congratulations to new NCR member Niall Crowley who earned himself a massive 5K PB in Belfast Moy Park two weeks ago. He crossed the line in a very impressive 19:45.

The Christmas Classic Memorial Race

One of the longest running races in the running calendar – The Christmas Classic, will take place on Sunday December 8 at 10am at WIN Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This race has historically been in memory of Kevin Heaney, and it still is. However, over the years we have sadly lost so many more legends within the running community. This has led to a slight change in the name of the event to The Christmas Classic Memorial Race.

This race is in honour the memory of the friends, family members and loved ones we have lost over the years, whether it be runners or those who supported the running community.

All proceeds go to the Southern Area Hospice. It is an unchipped event, with a minimum donation of £5. Registration 9am at the Enterprise Centre at WIN on Sunday morning.

Willies Winter Training

Due to The Christmas Classic on Sunday December 8, Willies Winter Training will return on December 15 at 9:30am in Kilbroney Park. Meeting point Lower Carpark. The session is free of charge and open to all runners

Club training

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Training St Colman’s Running Track every Tuesday 7pm (£2 for NCR members, £3 for non-members)

Thursday evening club run, meeting point outside Newry Leisure Centre, 7pm, run for all levels, all welcome.