The 20-strong panel chosen by the coaches – local man Kris Lindsay and Michael McClean – mainly features players from the Irish FA JD Academy.

The first of the two friendlies was to be staged yesterday (Wednesday) with game two on Friday.

Both games are at Clairefontaine, the French Football Federation’s national training centre.

SEAPATRICK FC

Locally, three Seapatrick teams have been in action over the past week:

The Village Reserves took on Tandragee Rovers Reserves at home in the league on Saturday, which was the start of a packed end to the season with plenty of points up for grabs.

The first half started very typically for the Village with passing and pressing from the front and both teams having numerous chances to break the deadlock.

However, in the space of 10 minutes Tandragee went 2-0 up before the break.

The second half started brightly for Seapatrick with numerous chances before a well-worked attack ended up with Eoin Casey making it 2-1.

As Seapatrick pushed for an equaliser, Tandragee struck on the break to make it 3-1, ending any hopes of getting something out of the game.

The Reserves conceded a late equaliser last Wednesday night to league leaders, Richhill. It finished 1-1 – Jack Arlow with the goal.

UNDER-19s

Seapatrick U19s suffered a home defeat to St. Mary's, who have been the in-form team in the league from the turn of the year.

Despite going down to defeat, the young Seapatrick team took a lot out of the game and if it wasn't for a few individual errors and overall bad luck on the day the result could have been different.

Seapatrick took the lead when Alfie Geoghegan was fouled 25 yards from goal after great footwork and hold-up play.

Ethan Kerr stepped up and rocketed the resulting free kick over the wall and into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Despite creating numerous chances before half-time, the score remained at just the one with the visitors having their goalkeeper to thank for a string of very impressive saves.

St. Mary's found themselves level when a free kick from halfway was caught in the wind and left goalkeeper Charley White stranded; resulting in the ball looping over his head and into the net.

Seapatrick’s unlucky run continued when a close offside call went in favour of the visitors, the striker running through on goal and calmly finishing into the bottom corner.

Despite falling behind, Seapatrick battled back and deservedly levelled the game.

Charley Thompson tapped home from close range after great build-up play and cross from Ryse Berry inside the box.

However, the game’s winning goal was scored on 69 minutes when a free kick was deflected, which resulted in the ball finding the bottom corner and leaving Charley in goal with no chance.

Man of the Match: Adam Thompson.

Full-time: 2-3.

Seapatrick will be hoping to build on what was a good performance when they take on St. Mary's again on Saturday, this time in the Decor Cup quarter-final at the People's Park, in Portadown.

The kick-off time for the cup clash is 10am.

UNDER-14s

Last weekend’s fixture saw the U14s travel to play Rathfriland.

Rathfriland started the better side, pressing high and giving no time on the ball for the young Seapatrick team.

That high press resulted in a early goal for the home side on five minutes.

Rathfriland continued to press high and looked the more likely to score again, but it was the Village side who equalised on 20 minutes with a trademark run from Jack Mooney, beating the keeper with a low shot.

The teams went at each other, but it was Rathfriland who worked a short corner nicely, resulting in a 2-1 half-time lead after the ball went in off the cross.

The second half started scrappily with neither team giving their opponents time on the ball in the local derby clash encounter.

On 38 minutes Harry Eakins was brought down in the box and Cole Rooney converted the spot kick to bring the game to 2-2.

Seapatrick grew more into the game after that and started to dominate possession with their quick passing game.

It was Eakins again who was brought down in the box a second time on 63 minutes.

Rooney, again, stepped up.

The atmosphere was tense.

Unaffected, Rooney wasted no time on the referee’s whistle and thundered home an unstoppable shot low into the corner, leaving the Rathfriland keeper with no chance.

Another three points for the U14s sees them remain one point behind the league leaders with four games still to be played.

Full-time: 2-3.