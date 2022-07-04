Acorns take on Lisburn Vitality Half Marathon

With a fun run, a 10K and a half marathon all taking place the Leisureplex was just hiving with nervous and excited runners

It was a very slow start due to the volume of people and just as the runners seemed to find some space they had to stop and move to the side to allow an ambulance through.

It was a warm, sticky and muggy evening so the many water stops were very much appreciated, whether it was for a refreshing drink or in many cases just to throw water around them to help keep cool.

Kate was the first Acorn to cross the line and after catching her breath she made her way with Alanda and Vicky back out the course to help and support the others as they tackled that last bump on the road before the finish line.

There were a few moans about blisters, chaffing and pulled muscles but after some delicious chicken and chips the smiles returned.

Everyone had a great night spent with the most special and supportive group of friends.

Kate Semple 1:42:16

Carol Brownlee 2:05:15

Erika Kudrenko 2:09:12

Jayne Hassin-Scott 2:17:44

Newells 5K and 10K

A mass of runners turned out for the fast and flat 5K and 10K event in Coalisland.

The rain stayed away although it was breezy at times.

Thanks to everyone who supported this event as every penny of the registration fee goes to local charities.

This year the event are supporting Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, Marie Curie, Lilac Centre and Cystic Fibrosis NI.

Congratulations on the many personal bests.

5k

Andrew Shaw 17.49, personal best

Alan Shaw 20.23

Julie Brodison 23.48

Paula Kelly 24.09

Donna Patterson 25.11

Kevin Coyle 25.54

Sandra Smyth 27.33

Jason Crawford 31.19

10k

Darren Irwin 36.40, personal best

Jonny Carson 39.09, massive personal best

Craig Badger 43.25, personal best

Kate Semple 46.44

Mark Rhodes 49.47

Rosalin Bowman 50.16

Janet Park 50.34

Samantha Gates 51.08

Erika Kudrenko 53.28

Donna Muldoon 56.47

Catherine Brown 57.12

Trevor Allen 1.13.42

Louise Donnelly 1.13.42

Musa Parkrun

Ilze Pastare 21.00

Ciara Goddard 21.10

Judith Black 27.23

Donna Patterson 29.42

Well done everyone.

Garvagh Parkrun

Kate Semple 23.58, first lady

Don brownlee 24.14

Carol brownlee 27.41

Well done everyone.

Derrynoid Forest

Eugene McCauley 21.25

Bronagh Stockman 30.08, personal best

Well done everyone and well done Bronagh on your personal best.

Antrim Parkrun

Des McFarlane 27.11

Well done Des.

Dungannon Parkrun

Wendy Walker 26.49

Well done Wendy.

Bob and Berts 10k

Jessica Conway 1.10.56

Well done Jessica.

Bob and Berts 5k

Jacqueline Moore 40.19

Well done Jacqueline.

1. Dame Mary Peters share smiles and encouragement with Carol, Kate and Jayne ahead of Lisburn Half Marathon

2. Smiles for the camera ahead of Newell stores 5k and 10k race

3. Craig on his way to a personal best at Newell Stores 10k

4. Jayne Flysheet to the finish line at Lisburn Half Marathon