Aghadowey Oval staging festive caravan destruction derby

The programme is headed by the latest World Championship qualifying round for the elite National Hot Rods formula and some festive fun from a caravan destruction derby.

Also up for grabs for the National Hot Rods will be the Richard Turtle Memorial Cup, held annually in honour of the former racing star from Cullybackey who was a very popular figure around the local raceways.

A line-up of top stars will be chasing glory at Aghadowey, with European champion Shane Murray from Galgorm, national champion Derek Martin from Dungannon and Portadown’s British champion Glenn Bell the ones to watch.

The caravan destruction derby promises plenty of festive fun.

Add in Adam Hylands, John Christie, Carl Sloan and Jaimie McCurdy to name a few, plus defending Richard Turtle Memorial Cup holder Ben McKee from Templepatrick, and a great race is promised.

A big hit with the fans will be the caravan destruction derby, with a good field of drivers set to do entertain. Anything goes as the caravans get obliterated around the circuit, driving into, over and through each other, promising festive fun for all the family.

Also in action during the afternoon will be the Stock Rods, 2.0 Hot Rods, Thunder Rods and Ninja Karts, all chasing vital NI Points Championship positions, with a number of Scottish visitors making the trip across to join the grids.