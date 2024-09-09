All Ireland success for Castle Rowing Club, Ballygally

By Eilis Magill
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 11:48 BST
The excitement of the weekend of the August 25 has died down but the memories of the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships 2024 will last a lifetime.

After a summer dedicated to training on the water in the picturesque Ballygally bay and a highly successful regatta season on the Antrim coast, from Whitehead to Cushendun - 40 crews from Castle Rowing Club descended on the town of Dingle, County Kerry.

There they found competition against another 510 crews from towns and villages the length and breadth of Ireland. The three-day event was comprised of a total of 71 races, with over 2,000 rowers taking part.

Castle Rowing Club participated in 30 of the 42 races held in the One Design category, ranging from Under 12 Beginners to Legends (the Castle crew had a combined age of 240).

The weekend proved successful for Castle Rowing Club as they brought home two All-Ireland titles in the Men’s 800m Sprint & Novice Men categories, two sets of Silver medals from Junior Ladies and Mixed Legends crews and four Bronze medals in U21 Ladies, U21 Men, U18 Boys & Intermediate Men. Several crews were placed fourth in their respective categories, including U21 Men, 800m Mixed, Mixed Masters, Masters Ladies, Novice Ladies & Senior Men.

Conditions in Dingle were tough, with high winds and rain every day. Each crew took this in their stride, and powered through - especially the crew in the Under-12s category who have earned the nickname ‘Wee Warriors’ amongst club-members as they were undeterred by the torrential rain during their race.

On the Sunday evening, much to the delight of the Antrim Coast rowers, it was announced that the 2025 All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships will be held in Glenarm from August 15-17.

Legends Crew: Stephen Snoddy, Stephen Smyth, Gordon Millar (Cox), Anne Marie McGrath, Alex McGarel

Legends Crew: Stephen Snoddy, Stephen Smyth, Gordon Millar (Cox), Anne Marie McGrath, Alex McGarel Photo: Submitted

Under 21 Ladies: Kirsty Wilson, Ilaria Magee, Samantha Braniff, Katie Shaw

Under 21 Ladies: Kirsty Wilson, Ilaria Magee, Samantha Braniff, Katie Shaw Photo: Submitted

Novice Men: Marcus Brown, Stephen Whelan, John Magill (Cox), Conor Atcheson, Ian Blair

Novice Men: Marcus Brown, Stephen Whelan, John Magill (Cox), Conor Atcheson, Ian Blair Photo: Submitted

U21's: Jack Wallace, Owen McAlister, James Somerville (Cox), Conor Atcheson, Daniel Lalanza

U21's: Jack Wallace, Owen McAlister, James Somerville (Cox), Conor Atcheson, Daniel Lalanza Photo: Submitted

