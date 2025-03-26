All-Ireland titles won by St Monica's duo Kayla Harris and Joe McParland

St Monica's BC coaches Jamie and Owen with Irish champions Kayla Harris and Joe 'Toke' McParland.

​March has been a hugely successful month for St Monica’s Boxing Club with two gold medals in the National Championships, an Ireland call-up for James McCann and a top award for club coach Sandra Gray.​

Kayla Harris Girl 4 39kg and Joe ‘Toke’ McParland Boy 4 39kg both claimed gold on Friday night at the National Championships in Dublin and are the new Irish champions.

Coach Owen Murphy said: “Irish titles are not easily got and this is a reflection of the commitment, dedication and hard work that Joe and Kayla have put in five nights a week since last September. The result is they have become Irish champions in their weight category. All the coaches at the club are very proud of both these boxers. They are a great example.”

It is a busy time at the club with a lot going on. While Jamie and his dad Colm were in Dublin on Friday night the club’s other two coaches Dessie and Jonny were in Belfast with Daryl Fox competing at the Dockers show against an English select. Although Daryl lost out on a split 3/2 decision it was the fight of the night and could have gone either way. This is excellent preparation for Daryl’s championship that starts at the end of May.

Joe ' Toke' McParland after being awarded the title.

Second Ireland call-up for James

St Monica’s are delighted for James McCann getting his second call up for Ireland against France / India on Friday March 28 in Drogheda. This will be a show not to be missed. James is having an excellent season after coming back from injury at the end of November. He is developing into a very talented boxer.

Sandra awarded

Finally, everyone at the club, coaches, boxers, parents were delighted to see Sandra Gray being awarded the Club and Community Coach for 2025 in Belfast on Sunday by the Ulster Boxing Council.

Sandra Gray was awarded Club and Community Coach of the year, pictured with World Champion Anthony Cacace.

Sandra has been with the club for a very long time and she has displayed genuine commitment and reliability to drive the club forward. She really is a consistent and reliable volunteer, and St Monica’s are very proud of Sandra and grateful for what she does.