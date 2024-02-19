Register
All roads lead to Ballykelly this weekend for Rallysport Association Winter Championships

The first part of the penultimate round of the Rallysport Association Winter Championship will take place on Saturday, February 24, at the Shackleton Industrial Park in Ballykelly.
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT
Spectators can enjoy the sounds and smells of a grid of beautifully prepared rally cars. There is a top-quality entry in all classes with a full entry of high-performance specification World Class turbocharged rally cars together with the ‘sideways’ rear wheel drive Escorts and Toyota’s and the very popular front wheel drive classes.

The phenomenally competitive junior class for 12-17 year drivers has created many World, European, British and Irish champions during the last 25 years and spectators are sure to see more future champions in action at Shackleton.

The Rallysport Association will return to Ballykelly on Saturday, March 2, for part two of this championship event and will feature The European Crosskarts, Mini Cup and Mazda MX5 Challenges.

Adult admission £10, junior £5, seniors and U-12 free.

