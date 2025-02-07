​Alwynne Shannon is Down’s Volunteer in Sport 2024 winner. Pic: Irish Mountain Running Association

​The Federation of Irish Sport is proud to announce that Alwynne Shannon of Rathfriland has been named County Down’s 2024 recipient of the Volunteers in Sport Awards.

Alwynne will be honoured at a special awards ceremony on Friday February 28 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown, alongside a volunteer from every county in Ireland (four from Dublin) in recognition of their dedication and passion for their local club. The prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, which highlights one individual’s extraordinary contribution to Irish sport will be revealed on the day.

A true outdoor enthusiast, Alwynne Shannon has been instrumental in building the hillwalking programme for her women-only The Feel Good Factor Hillwalking, Climbing, and Mountain Biking Club. As a mountain rescue volunteer, Alwynne has shared her skills to help club members become safer and more confident on the hills.

She leads weekly Friday hill walks and coordinates club trips to locations such as Donegal and Wicklow, making the mountains more accessible and enjoyable for women. Alwynne’s passion has transformed countless lives, empowering women to develop their skills and broaden their horizons through the great outdoors.

Throughout November and December 2024, the Federation of Irish Sport called on the public, sports clubs, Local Sports Partnerships and Governing Bodies to nominate volunteers whose contributions have made a meaningful difference. This year’s awards saw a record number of nominations from over 53 sporting disciplines, reflecting the incredible diversity of volunteering in Ireland.

Every week, 460,000 volunteers dedicate their time to support 1.47 million club members around the country to keep them engaged and active, making a social and economic contribution valued at €1.5 billion annually. These volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport, keeping communities active, healthy, and connected.

Speaking about the importance of the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “The Federation of Irish Sport is proud to celebrate our volunteers in sport and to pay tribute to these incredible individuals who give their time and energy to enrich Irish sport and strengthen communities. These awards are a vital nationwide recognition of the scale of volunteering that is required every week to support 1.47 million club members around the country.”

Sport Ireland CEO Dr Úna May said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of Irish sport, driving participation across all disciplines. Sport Ireland research reveals unprecedented levels of engagement, with nearly two million adults participating in sport weekly. That’s a real testament to the tireless efforts of volunteers. They don't merely contribute – they transform aspirations into achievements, making sport accessible and enjoyable for all. We all owe them a debt of gratitude and we’re happy to play our part in recognising their dedication.”

The Feel Good Factor Hillwalking, Climbing, and Mountain Biking Club. Pic: Facebook

Head of Louth Sports Partnership, representative of the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships and member of the judging panel, Graham Russell said: “The Volunteers in Sport Awards is a unique opportunity for the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships each year to collectively celebrate the terrific work being done in every county in Ireland to drive greater and more inclusive participation in sport and physical activity. The National Network of Local Sports Partnerships work closely with volunteers in the community and see the impact they have at grass roots level and in breaking down boundaries to participation. We are proud to champion the unsung heroes of sport.”