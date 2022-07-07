Ambassadors set the pace at Parkrun

Ruth Shields, parkrun Director, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, Ald Allan Ewart MBE; Russ Jeffreys, CEO parkrun Global and Matt Shields, parkrun Director

Some 35 ambassadors from all over Ireland attended the two day training course, and ran some of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) routes while they were here.

The council’s first 5k parkrun started in 2013 in Wallace Park and there are now 1,137 events around the country to choose from. Most recently added is Hillsborough Forest parkrun, which started last summer and attracts around 100 participants every Saturday morning.

Little runners can also join in at our 2k junior parkruns for children aged four to 14. These take place on Sunday mornings in Lough Moss and Moira Demesne.

Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Ald Allan Ewart MBE, said: “I am pleased to see so many parkrun ambassadors visit our council area. This is the first time since 2018 that the ambassadors have been able to meet because of the restrictions around COVID-19, and I hope they enjoyed their training – both indoors and outdoors.

“Parkrun is a series of community events that take place all around the world and I’m delighted with how it has developed in Lisburn Castlereagh with the addition of the Hillsborough Forest event.

“Taking part in a regular parkrun is a great way to enhance your health and happiness, while making new friends and feeling part of your local community. You can walk, jog, run or spectate and no one finishes last. I would encourage anyone to come along and give it a go.”

Matt Shields, parkrun ambassador, said: “The parkrun Ambassadors Annual Conference is an opportunity for us to be updated on the new systems and procedures in place. We really enjoyed seeing each other again, after the delays caused by the pandemic, and it was great to try out the beautiful Lisburn Castlereagh parkrun routes for ourselves.”