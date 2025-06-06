Amber Castle Entertainment Harbour Cup Goes to Whitehead Trojans

The Trojans got off to a great start in the Harbour Cup Final (sponsored by Amber Castle Entertainment). Gary Fitzsimmons, Trevor Whiteside, and Stevie Hamilton winning the first 3 frames.

The fourth frame was won by the Tigers’ John Fulton with a great break and dish. The next frame was won by Trojans Chris Hobson, taking the Trojans into a 4 -1 lead. The next 2 frames shared, and at half time, it was 5- 2 to the Trojans.

The second half started with the Trojans player Gary Fitzsimmons fouling by potting the white ball with the black give the Times Bar Tigers the win. The Trojans won the next 2 frames before the Tigers fought back to make the score 7-4 . The Trojans player of the night Trevor Whiteside won the next frame to give the Trojans the win.

Congratulations to the Whitehead Men and commiserations to the Tigers. A special thanks goes to Colin Beckinsale for sponsoring this event and joining the guys in the photo. Also thanks to Q-Club Larne for hosting the final.

We will see you all on 27th June at our end of season pool event.