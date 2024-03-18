American football: Causeway Giants delighted with sponsorship extension from Kiwi Brew Bars
In the run-up to the new season, the Causeway Giants American Football team are delighted to announce the extension of sponsorship with Kiwis Brew Bars, Portrush.
At the handover of limited edition official merchandise to Kris Charteris of Kiwis, General Manager Daryl Archer spoke of the club’s appreciation for Kiwis support from the outset.
Daryl said: “"Kris has been a massive help from our very first season, from the get-go he has provided sponsorship and other support which is invaluable for the club.
“It's great seeing the complex in Portrush going from strength to strength under him and his team, it’s only what he deserves. We hope our partnership continues for many years to come,” added Daryl.