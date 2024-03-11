Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After last season’s Bowl game defeat, the Giants are looking to get back into winning ways with home field advantage.

"We are excited to get this season started, a lot of hard work has been put in over the off season from the lads,” said Head Coach Conan Jal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve been in pre season from pretty much October every week with the team putting in the graft in the gym, classroom and on the field. We are ready to get on the field now and put in the work to get the season off to a good start with a win.”