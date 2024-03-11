American football: Causeway Giants hope for home advantage to start new season
and live on Freeview channel 276
After last season’s Bowl game defeat, the Giants are looking to get back into winning ways with home field advantage.
"We are excited to get this season started, a lot of hard work has been put in over the off season from the lads,” said Head Coach Conan Jal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We’ve been in pre season from pretty much October every week with the team putting in the graft in the gym, classroom and on the field. We are ready to get on the field now and put in the work to get the season off to a good start with a win.”
Kick off 1pm at Lime Park, Armoy, with catering vans available and free parking as always on site. “The Giants as always would value your support,” said Conan.