The Causeway Giants have created history by booking their place in the AFI Division 2 Bowl.

With home field advantage, the Giants welcomed back an old foe in the shape of North Dublin Pirates, who were hoping to make it third time lucky with two season defeats already against the Giants this season.

In a scoreless and sometimes wet first half at Lime Park, both teams exchanged blows with the Pirates missing a field goal attempt that led to the Giants marching downfield for their first score of the game. Unfortunately the two point conversion was pulled back which left the score 6-0 at halftime.

Into the second half, the Giants scored again with a great receiving touchdown by Nathan Chapman with the two point conversion this time good making it 14-0.

The Causeway Giants have created history by booking their place in the AFI Division 2 Bowl after defeating the North Dublin Pirates. Credit: Luke McCormack (Aspire Media).

With the Giants’ defense holding firm, the ball was soon back in the hands of the Giants’ quarterback this time handing off for a rushing touchdown and again converting the two point attempt.

Into the fourth and, with both teams moving the ball, the Pirates pulled back a touchdown with an intercepted touchdown late in the quarter with the extra point attempt bouncing off the left upright.

Final score: Giants 22-6 North Dublin Pirates.

This result progressed the Giants to the AFI Bowl game this Saturday (July 8) at Dundalk Rugby Club. Kick off 2pm.

MVPs: Offense Nathan Chapman; Defense Ross McKenzie; Overall Mathew Clyde; Oline Hammer Award John Cassley; Special Teams Adam Wilson. Match Sponsor: Really Awesome Coffee - Ballymoney.

