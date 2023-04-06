Register
American Football touches down at Coleraine College

American Football came to Coleraine College recently with over 50 students taking part in group activities as well as discussions with the coaches from local club, Causeway Giants AFC.

By Una Culkin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:41 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 06:42 BST

This project was designed to enable young people to recognise the mental health benefits which sport can bring into their lives. Lidl, in partnership with Youth Sport Trust, helped facilitate the event.

"We hope this can be a catalyst for more young people to either get involved further with the Causeway Giants or pick up another sport outside of their school curriculum,” added Miss Neill, teacher at Coleraine College.

Giants General Manager and Coach Daryl Archer, who is a former pupil of Coleraine College, said: “I was delighted to be approached by Cameron McAfee who has already been involved with the Giants for a few years.

Causeway Giants visit Coleraine CollegeCauseway Giants visit Coleraine College
Causeway Giants visit Coleraine College

"He asked if we would be interested in providing a coaching session and we jumped at the opportunity, anything to introduce more people to this wonderful sport. We are always pleasantly surprised by the talent on show as we go into schools and colleges and this was no different.”

If any school, youth club or organisation would like to get involved or like to book a session, please contact the Causeway Giants by email to [email protected]

The Causeway Giants are actively recruiting for their youth and flag teams, starting age ranging from 15 years old upwards. There are many opportunities for people of all ages also to get involved with the club.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Causeway Giants, please contact the team via Facebook (facebook.com/CausewayGiants) or email [email protected]

