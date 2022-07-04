Another busy week for Springers

Canada Day 10k Road Race

The Canada Day 10k in Edmonton on the 1 st July saw another great performance from the Springwell Canadian Branch. Despite living and working all around the world, America Aznar has maintained her membership of Springwell RC and they take great pride in her performances. The weather in Edmonton was certainly a lot better than here in Northern Ireland and America produced a strong run to finish 14 th out of a field of 174 competitors to win her age category with a time of 39:14.

Larne AC Coast Road 10k

America Aznar at the Canade Day 10k

Saturday, July 2 saw nine Springers make the journey to Larne for the Coast Road 10k. This well organised event hosted by Larne AC attracted a strong field and 391 runners took to the start line in bright sunshine under a clear sky. Starting in Ballygally the out and back course took the competitors towards Larne along a relatively flat course. The course and the conditions created the opportunity for personal bests and there were some excellent results achieved.

A strong run from James Weir saw him finish 40th , while Rodney McPhee ran a personal best as he finished in under 40 minutes as did Maurice and Rhys Walker. 40th James Weir 37:03, 58th Rodney McPhee 38:11 (PB), 63 rd Maurice Walker 38:25, 91 st Rhys Walker 39:51, 162 nd Lesley Logan 45:16, 170th David Campbell 45:38, 252 nd Deborah McPhee 51:20, 327 th Roisin Walker 58:56, 356 th Gemma Craig 1:04:48

Spelga Skyline - NIMRA Championship

The Hill and Dale series may have been completed but Saturday saw the mountain runners back in action in the Mourne Mountains at the Spelga Skyline Mountain Race. This event is in the long distance category with a 21km course and 1550m of elevation. Starting at Spelga dam on the lower slopes of Slievenamuck the course took competitors through nine checkpoints on the summits surrounding the dam without the assistance of a marked route, so experience is essential. Well done to the three Springers who completed this challenging event - 47th Shirhaan Hameed 4:49:16, 52nd Carolyn Crawford 5:13:48, 52nd Adele Tomb 5:13:48

James Weir at the Larne 10k

Great Rossa Run

Sunday’s Great Rossa Run at Ardboe in County Tyrone saw Springwell RC represented in each of the three events. In the 5k Aidan Mooney finished 94 th with a time of 30:02 while, in the 10k Pauline Duke was 132nd in 57:07. A busy weekend for Mr and Mrs McPhee saw Rodney and Deborah with little time to recover from Saturday’s Larne 10k before they took on the half marathon at Ardboe. A strong run from Rodney saw him finish 14th with a time of 1:26:59 while Deborah recorded her first sub 2 hour half marathon, crossing the line in 1:58:39 for 139th.

Parkrun

This weekend saw 44 Springers parkrunning at eleven different venues with three personal bests recorded.

Deborah McPhee, Rodney McPhee, LJ Logan & David Campbell at the Larne 10k

Navan - Catherine BYERS 32:08, Elaine MONTGOMERY 32:08. Harrogate - Andrew WILSON 28:02. Portrush - David O'NEILL 21:03, Ciaran MCERLAIN 21:55 PB, Judith BUCHANAN 23:18, Stephen BEGGS 23:38, George BRIEN 24:37, Catherine PINKERTON 24:48, Cathy ADAMS 24:57, Gary MOORE 25:51, Mervyn THOMPSON 26:39, Barry MCBRIDE 26:52, Liz DOWEY 29:35, Andrew WILMOT 29:37, Pamela HOWE 29:45, Amanda SCOTT 30:46, Karen MORRISON 35:29, Caitriona MACKLE 42:26, Aisling HYNES 44:41, Fergal MACKLE 47:17.

Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 23:15, Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:56, Kevin MCLEAN 23:58, Alan STEEN 24:07, Pauline MULLAN 25:02, Peter JACK 25:24, Alan WHITE 25:46, Janet PATRICK 26:04, Nicola WHITE 30:01, Kenneth BACON 41:05, Alison C DUNCAN 42:08; Stormont - James HUGHES 21:37, Jim BREEN 25:59; Tramore - Iris WILSON 36:26; Fairview - Lorraine ABERNETHY 31:26; Lower Drummans - Alan PLATT 24:02; River Valley - Simon STEWART 17:03 PB; Garvagh Forest - Alan NEVIN 18:24, Shane MCLAUGHLIN 23:44, Patricia CRAIG 25:40 PB, Jim BRADLEY 28:43, Pauline DUKE 32:28, Colin CONNOLLY 32:39, Caroline OWEN 42:04.

Pauline Duke at the Great Rossa Run

Roisin Walker & Gemma Craig at the Larne 10k