Another day, another country, another run for Newry athletes

NCR at Fitzers - L-R - Damian McCann, Patriica Brown, Pamela Fegan, Conor Havern, James McEvoy, James McCaffrey and Patricia Simpson

Spring was in the air on Saturday morning as a seven-strong group of troopers headed down to Dundalk for the very popular and highly competitive Fitzers 5K Road Race which was in aid of the Maria Goretti Children’s Respite and Rehab Care Dundalk Centre.

The race, in its eleventh year draws a wide field of runners, in which some of the top-class runners take part, all seeking that much yearned and well-earned PB.

There was still a ‘nip’ in the air at 11am and the breaths of the eager runners could literally be seen in the cold, crisp sky as they all took their place at the start line. As they took off, it was akin to the ‘Fast and Furious’ on foot, the only burning rubber, being the soles of their running shoes.

Anne Travers after her Marathon greatness.

Running conditions were very favourable, as there was barely a breeze. The route starts on Marshes Avenue with the runners running clockwise, completing just over one full loop, finishing outside the Marshes Shopping Centre.

Conor Havern was first home for NCR, he had a brilliant run, earning himself a new PB of 18:53. James McCaffery, making his debut in the Blue ‘n’ Gold of NCR for the first time, did so in style by getting a new PB of 19:32. Patricia Brown is getting faster with each race she does, she was first lady home for the Club, finishing in a time of 23:21. Pamela Fegan, making a return to the racing scene, also had a great race, with a time of 23:36 which was a course PB, she took a massive 2 minutes off last years’ time.

One week after getting a new PB, Patricia Simpson earned another! Her new 5K time is now 24:39. Another of the Club back on the racing scene was Damian McCann, he ran a very strong time of 25:08 and James McEvoy, who hadn’t been running or racing in a while also came back with a bang, with a time of 31:52.

​

Marató Bp Castelló

​

There’s nothing like a run to celebrate your birthday, but a race is even better, and that’s exactly what Anne Travers did to celebrate hers.

She and Don were both in Castellón de Plana, Spain at the weekend after a hectic week of work and on Sunday Don took part in the 10K race and Anne in the full Marathon.

Both events started and finished at Parc Ribalta, and were nice courses to run, mostly flat and on the roads. The support was fantastic with music/bands playing along the route added to the atmosphere as well as giving that boost so often needed when the legs might be flagging, so the encouragement was great.

Anne and Don both ran fantastically and with their hearts, finding their love of the sport renewed, pushing through when they might have felt like giving up, and crossing the finish line with strength and pride.

They might not have been close to their PB times, but they still produced great times. Anne, despite finding it tough with having little training done, and having to walk for the last 10K, finished in a fantastic 4:33:29 and was 16th in her category F-Vet-C, which was a superb achievement.

Don finished his race with a brilliant sub 40 time of 39:17.

​

National Trust 10K Run Derrymore

​

The second of the monthly National Trust 10K Runs took place on Sunday at Derrymore Woods. This is a free event taking place on the last Sunday of every month at 08:30 a.m. The challenging course involves four loops with gravel paths, planted woodland and grass.

The four hardy souls who took part from NCR were Marshall Patterson, Eva Kitchen, Aine Fegan and Damien Maguire.

The next Trust10 run will take place on Sunday 31st March.

​

Parkruns

As Peter was supporting Patricia in the Fitzers 5K, they headed up a bit earlier so Peter could take part in the Parkrun. Peter had a great run, and got a course PB of 25:26.

Ryan Corrin was back on home soil this week taking part in Rostrevor Parkrun. He earned himself a new course PB of 18:49 and was first to finish too.

​

Club training

​

Club Training continues each week St Colman’s Running Track on Tuesday evening at 19.00 sharp.

Thursday evening club run has returned. Meeting point is outside Newry Leisure Centre at 19:00 and it is a run for all levels, all are very welcome.

​

Upcoming coming events

​

Newry City Half Marathon and 10K

​

Newry City Runners are pleased to announce that the Newry City Half Marathon and 10K will take place on Sunday May 26

Registration for the event has opened and it is already proving to be very popular. There is an ‘early bird’ entry fee of £30 for the Half and £22 for the 10K up until March 31 (with a further £2 reduction for ANI and AI members).

The fee from April 1 is £34 for the Half and £24 for the 10K (with a £2 reduction for ANI and AI members). Strike when the iron is hot and don’t miss out! When they are gone, they are gone!

​

Full details are available on NCR website www.newrycityrunners.com and on the club’s Newry City Half Marathon/10K Facebook page.