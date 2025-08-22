Antrim Coast Half Marathon attracts strongest field of elite runners ever to compete in a road race in Ireland

Sunday’s Antrim Coast Half Marathon will see the strongest elite field ever assembled for a road race in Ireland.

Race directors James and Ruth McIlroy confirmed that the 2025 event will feature Olympic and world champions, as well as some of the fastest half marathon runners in history.

“To have Olympians, world champions and world record holders choosing to race on the Antrim Coast is an extraordinary endorsement of both the event and Northern Ireland,” said James. “We are proud that the Antrim Coast Half Marathon continues to attract the very best athletes in the world to one of the most scenic and fastest courses on the planet.”

Ruth added: “This year’s line-up is without doubt the most competitive in the event’s history. To bring together seven-time world champion, Geoffrey Kamworor and fourth fastest all-time female, Lilian Kasait – alongside a host of British and Irish talent – promises an unforgettable contest for spectators and global audiences.”

Antrim Coast Half Marathon race directors Ruth and James McIlroy with Vincent Mutai, Geoffrey Kamworor, Lilian Kasait and Mizan Alem

Joshua Cheptegei, however, will be missing from the line-up on Sunday.

“Joshua is deeply saddened to be missing the race but he is unable to participate due to an illness picked up over the weekend,” said James. “However, the race will be jam-packed with runners eager to achieve good times and it will be a thrill to see them do their best against the backdrop of the stunning Antrim coast.”

Founded in 2020 by James and Ruth McIlroy, the Antrim Coast Half Marathon has grown from just 62 participants to almost 6,000, gaining World Athletics Elite Label status and global recognition as one of the fastest and most scenic half marathons. Athletes from more than 40 countries will compete in this weekend’s race.

The event is now firmly established as one of the world’s premier half marathons, ranked seventh globally in 2024, and attracting some of the best runners in the world.