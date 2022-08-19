Antrim Coast Half Marathon: ‘One of the most anticipated races of 2022’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend’s events will start kick off with the Kid’s race on Saturday, August 27 at 7.30pm followed by the Classic Street mile.

The route takes in a lap of the town starting near Broadway on Main Street.

Olympic legends Haile Gebrselassie and Jo Pavey will also be participating on the evening. With live music at Broadway, everyone will be welcome to show their support.

Haile Gebresselassie.

Detailing the main event, which is set to take place on August 28, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “The MEA Antrim Coast Half Marathon 2022 has been approved by World Athletics as an Elite Event. The World Athletics certified course takes in some of the most stunning scenery in Europe, combined with some famous landmarks along the route.

“With it’s flat and fast course, the race is one of the fastest half marathons in the world.

Starting at the beginning of the iconic Antrim Coast Road, the course sweeps into Larne Harbour and through Larne town before moving onto the world famous Antrim Coast Road.

“The coast’s stunning landscapes featuring in many movies and television series, including HBO’s Game of Thrones, who used the area extensively as one of the filming locations.

Jo Pavey.