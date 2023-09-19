Register
Anyone for tennis? Coleraine Tennis Club to host an Open Day

Coleraine Tennis Club is to host an Open Day at the Rose Gardens on Saturday, September 30.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
Coleraine Tennis Club is excited to host an Open Day at the Rose Gardens on Saturday, September 30. Credit Johnny McNabbColeraine Tennis Club is excited to host an Open Day at the Rose Gardens on Saturday, September 30. Credit Johnny McNabb
Coleraine Tennis Club is excited to host an Open Day at the Rose Gardens on Saturday, September 30. Credit Johnny McNabb

From 2pm to 4pm, test your skills on the court for free, enjoy some fun games. The Open Day is open to adult members and non-members. Guests are then welcome to stay for a barbecue and chat.

Coleraine Tennis Club has a busy schedule of weekly events for all abilities, teams competing in the Belfast and District Lawn Tennis Leagues and coaching sessions. Contact the Club Facebook page or email [email protected]

