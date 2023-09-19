Anyone for tennis? Coleraine Tennis Club to host an Open Day
Coleraine Tennis Club is to host an Open Day at the Rose Gardens on Saturday, September 30.
From 2pm to 4pm, test your skills on the court for free, enjoy some fun games. The Open Day is open to adult members and non-members. Guests are then welcome to stay for a barbecue and chat.
Coleraine Tennis Club has a busy schedule of weekly events for all abilities, teams competing in the Belfast and District Lawn Tennis Leagues and coaching sessions. Contact the Club Facebook page or email [email protected]