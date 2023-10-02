The shortlisted nominees vying for a top accolade at the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Junior Sports Awards 2023 have been announced, with a host of individuals, teams, coaches, clubs and inspirational volunteers recognised for their remarkable talent and outstanding achievements.

Some 57 nominations across 11 categories made it to the shortlist, illustrating that the ABC Borough is a region that nurtures sporting excellence and promotes opportunity and participation across a wide range of disciplines. As in previous years, judges were overwhelmed by the exceptionally high standard of nominations submitted.

Shortlisted nominees will join representatives from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and headline sponsor Manfreight Limited at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Friday, October 13 to celebrate their sporting achievements and hear the winners announced. The shortlisted nominees hoping for an award include:

Volunteer Award sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Junior Sports Awards 2023. Picture: ABC Council

Hannah-Rose Grady (Banbridge and Rathfriland Karate Club) and Emily Reid (Banbridge Hockey Club).

Junior School Team of the Year sponsored by Total Hockey

Lurgan Junior High School U13 Boys Football Team, Edenderry Primary School Girls Football Team, Armagh Christian Brothers Gaelic Football Team, Banbridge Academy U14 Girls Hockey Team, Armagh Christian Brothers Hurling Team, Tannaghmore Primary School Netball Team, Banbridge Academy Medallion XV Rugby Team, Ballydown Primary School U12 Boys Table Tennis Team, and Ballydown Primary School U12 Girls Table Tennis Team.

Junior Club Team of the Year sponsored by Armagh Sports and Trophies

Portadown Ladies Hockey Club U14 Team, Lurgan Swimming Club U14 Boys Relay Team, and Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club Aquasprint (Mixed)Team.

Junior Male of the Year sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Ethan Connolly (Armagh Athletic Club), Josh Cunningham (Newry Fliers Basketball Club), Khkajus Dubonovics (Portadown Community Boxing Club), Christopher Atherton (Glenavon Football Club Academy), and William-John Hanna (Belfast Junior Giants).

Junior Female of the Year sponsored by Manfreight Limited

Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Boxing Club), Aoife McDonald (Clann Eireann GAC & Clann Eireann Netball Club), Rebekah Lennon (Portadown Ladies Hockey Club), Lily O’Rourke (Navan Road Bowls Club), and Alisia Dempsey (Lurgan Swimming Club).

Youth School Team of the Year sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Banbridge Academy 1st XI Boys Hockey Team, Royal School Armagh 1st XI Girls Hockey Team, and Banbridge Academy U15 Girls Table Tennis Team.

Youth Club Team of the Year sponsored by Manfreight Limited

Portadown Ladies Hockey Club U15 Team, Banbridge Netball Club U16 Team, City of Armagh/Banbridge Rugby Club U18 Girls Team, and Banbridge Rugby Football Club U18 Boys Team.

School Coach of the Year sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland

Niamh Marley (St Ronan’s College, Lurgan - Gaelic Football), Simon Jess (Banbridge Academy - Boys Hockey), Greg Thompson (Royal School Armagh - Girls Hockey), Nicole Beggs, (Banbridge Academy - Netball), Emma McDonald (Tannaghmore Primary School - Netball), Arnold Morgan (Banbridge Academy, Banbridge High School, Ballydown Primary School and Killicomaine Junior High School - Table Tennis).

Club Coach of the Year sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland

Jason McKay (Banbridge Amateur Boxing Club), Suzanne Evans (Portadown Ladies Hockey Club) Kevin Broderick (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club), Colin Bickerstaff (Banbridge Rugby Football Club), and David Wilson (Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club).

Youth Male of the Year sponsored by McKeever Sports

Seth Dunwoody (Cannibal B Victorious), Josh Gracey (Glenavon Football Club Academy), Matthew McKee (Banbridge Hockey Club), Arlen Steenson (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club) Brian Hamilton (MCUI Ulster Section), and Connor Magee (Banbridge Rugby Football Club).

Youth Female of the Year sponsored by Donaghy’s Shoefair Sports

