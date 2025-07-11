THIS year’s Armoy Road Races will ‘roar’ into action in just a few weeks’ time with further sponsors secured.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in the Co Antrim village of Armoy on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July, hundreds of the world’s top motorcycling riders will navigate the challenging three-mile race circuit as they battle it out for a place on the podium.

Longstanding supporter, Hilton Cars Sales, located in Ballymena and specialising in the sale of quality new and used cars, returns this year for a sixth consecutive year as sponsors of the thrilling Next Generation Supersport race 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Andy Hilton expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "It's incredible to think that we're now in our sixth year of sponsoring the Next Generation Supersport 1 race. This partnership is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) in organising such a remarkable event, and it reflects how much we truly enjoy being a part of it.

Hilton Car Sales is sponsoring this year’s Next Generation Supersport race 1 at Armoy Road Races. Owner Andy Hilton and his partner are pictured alongside road racers, Adam McLean, Paul Jordan and Neil Kernohan and William Munnis, Clerk of Course.

"I'm really looking forward to this year's event and the chance to witness some of the finest road racing alongside my family and friends. As a passionate road racing fan, it's a privilege to sponsor this race and be directly involved with the Armoy Road Races."

The company was named Small Independent Dealer of the Year at the first ever Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2023, and continues to provide vehicle sourcing, vehicle warranty, vehicle finance and part exchange services for used cars. Hilton Car Sales also provides the Clerk of the Course car for the races, which always delights the Clerk of the Course’s driver.

Elsewhere, first-time sponsors Belfast Motorcycle Tyre Centre will support Saturday’s Supersport 300 race, which is running in conjunction with the Moto 3 (GP 125cc). A sister company of Mosgrove & Sons Ltd, Belfast Motorcycle Tyre Centre specialises in tyre supply and fitting, stocking a huge range including Michelin, Goodyear and Bridgestone as well as budget tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darryl Mosgrove, from Belfast Motorcycle Tyre Centre said: “Motorcycle racing is very much part of our lives, and we jumped at the chance to become involved with this year’s Armoy Road Races. It’s such an iconic event that showcases the rich legacy of road racing here in Northern Ireland as well as highlighting some of the best global talent. We’re really looking forward to the event and what we’re sure will be a great weekend of road racing!”

Hilton Car Sales also provides the Clerk of the Course car for the races. Owner, Andy Hilton is pictured handing over the keys to William Munnis, Clerk of Course ahead of last year’s event.

With programme packages currently on sale and final preparations well underway for July’s event, Gareth McAuley, Chairman of Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) added: “We are pleased to have Andy and his team returning once again as sponsors and to welcome the Belfast Motorcycle Tyre Centre onboard. These two races are some of the most popular on the entire programme and they will no doubt be incredibly thrilling. We’ve certainly said it numerous times but without the help of our sponsors, we just would not be in a position to host the Armoy Road Races, and we are truly indebted to them for their continued support.”

Title sponsor of the Armoy Road Races is the Bayview Hotel, Portballintrae which has supported the motorcycle road races for the past sixteen years and sponsors the hugely popular Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

Supported in part by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Armoy Road Races will take place on Friday, July 25th, and Saturday, July 26th. Race Week activities commence on Sunday 20th July with the ever-popular ride out and barbecue event. A classic car display will be taking place in the village on Wednesday 23rd July from 6pm alongside a classic bike display on Thursday 24th July outside Tilly Molloy’s from 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Programme packages are currently on sale via the website, that includes a vehicle parking pass and a limited-edition event lanyard which enables spectators to enter specific vantage points around the circuit. Visit: www.armoyroadraces.com for further details or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook.