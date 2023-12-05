BMW M Motorsport works driver, Hillsborough man Daniel Harper, made his debut in the Asian Le Mans Series this month, putting in a strong performance on his first outing at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Contesting his first full race campaign outside of Europe, Harper is linking up with his British GT title-winning team-mate Darren Leung once again. They’ve partnered up with talented American driver Christian Bogle to race a BMW M4 GT3 prepared by the Project 1 team.

The opening two races of the 2023-24 ALMS season took them to the 3.44-mile Sepang circuit just outside Kuala Lumpur. Official testing on Thursday gave Harper his first opportunity to tackle the track, with the Northern Irishman quickly getting into his groove and setting a competitive pace.The second race on Sunday started in positive fashion again as Leung moved up a couple of places on the opening lap. He handed the car over the Bogle inside the top ten. The American racer held position through his stint before Harper dived in for the final run to the finish.

Hillsborough driver driver Daniel Harper made his debut in the Asian Le Mans Series. Pic credit: BMW M Motorsport

Daniel said: “It’s been a fantastic experience making my Asian Le Mans Series debut, getting to work with Darren, Christian and Project 1, and learning a fantastic new circuit in Sepang.

“Unfortunately we didn’t have the ultimate pace to challenge at the front of the field this weekend, with tyre degradation in particular making it tough for us, but the team did a brilliant job to keep finding something new to make progress with the car.