‘Springers’ run despite weather

A club spokesman for the club said: “First Dudley, then Eunice gatecrash the party and before you know it, the place is in a mess and you spend your time clearing up after them.”

The weekend storms and the heavy rain along with the hard frost on Saturday morning saw many Parkruns cancelled as their courses were either ice bound or waterlogged.

Thankfully those nearer the coast or in sheltered locations were still able to go ahead and a few hardy Springers were able to get a few miles gathered.

Aidan Mooney and Caroline Owen at Castlewellan

Parkrun

Saturday saw 27 Springers out doing their parkrun at seven different venues and, even with the conditions imposed by storm Eunice, there were personal bests for David Campbell and Heather McLaughlin.

Ormeau Park – James Hughes 21:50, David Campbell 23:15 PB, Jim Breen 27:09.

Bramhall – Leanne Quigley 29:41

Leanne Quigley at Bramhall Parkrun

Derry City – Adrian Finlay 24:36

Portrush – Chris Denton 19:12, David O’Neill 20:31, Jude Moore 23:03, Mervyn Thompson 25:24, Paul Moore 25:31, Cathy Adams 25:38, Patricia Craig 28:16, Janet Patrick 29:56, Liz Dowey 30:41, Alan White 31:08,

Andrew Wilmot 31:12, Pamela Howe 31:45, Deborah Archibald 21:19, Fergal Mackle 32:51, Pauline Duke 33:30, Heather McLaughlin 33:41 PB, Elaine Montgomery 33:44, Nichola White 33:45, Catherine Byers 35:31, Emer

Thompson 49:03, Andrew Wilson 1:01:45.

Springers at Portrush Parkrun

Lower Drumanns – Alan Platt 25:12.

Wallace Park – Anne Marie McKenna 31:25.

Castlewellan – Gary Kendall 22:53.

Born 2 Run ‘Run Forest Run’

Race 6, the Castlewellan trail run took place on Saturday in Castlewellan Forest Park and just two Springers made the long trip for this final race of the series.

For Caroline Owen it completed all six races of the series, earning her the coveted commemorative medal for doing so.