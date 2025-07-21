​Back-to-back Down Rally wins for Cathan McCourt

​Cathan McCourt reigned supreme in the 2025 RKings Down Rally as he claimed his second win in a row at the County Down event.

McCourt and co-driver Barry McNulty blasted out of the blocks with the fastest time through the narrow, bumpy lanes of Thornhill. Despite feeling his tyres were “a bit too soft,” he was hoping they held together for the infamous Hamilton’s Folly next.

McCourt made it two from two, stretching his lead with another fastest time. Jonny Greer and Niall Burns who were hoping for a sold run in the Toyota Yaris was struggling for grip on tyres that were too hard for the greasy conditions, while Joe McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney suspected mechanical gremlins are hampering his Citroen. The duo would retire later on Stage 3.

By the halfway point, McCourt had a 26 second lead over Greer with UK Asphalt contender Sam Touzel and Max Freeman rebounded impressively after a stage three puncture, going second-fastest on SS4 and keeping himself in podium contention.

McCourt picked up with stage wins on Six and Seven to further extend his lead by an impressive 45 seconds over Greer with one stage remaining victory was in his sights. In the end it was more than enough for McCourt and McNulty as the they would storm to a commanding 58.6-second victory on the Down Rally picking up the final stage win at Hamilton’s Folly.

Jonny Greer and Niall Burns would bring home a solid second with Sam Touzel and Max Freeman would bring home third place overall and the UK Asphalt Championship win.