Ballybrakes Community Indoor Bowling Club held their annual Christmas Short-mat tournament, for the first time since Covid restrictions, on December 27 and 28.

This year the tournament was a run as a pairs competition only with 93 entries. The competition was played off in sections on a round robin basis with the winners of each section progressing to a knockout, with four qualifiers from each day’s play progressing to the finals on the Wednesday evening.

Tuesday’s qualifiers were D McCann/K McNamee, A McLean/P Canning, A Morrison/D Morrison, N Alexander/D Bonner and Wednesday’s qualifiers were R O’Neill/C Dillon, S and K Conroy, D McAlister/C McHugh, C Hill/A Paul.

The final was contested between, father and son, Sean and Kevin Conroy and, lifelong friends, Clarke Hill and Alan Paul. Spectators were treated to a feast of excellent bowling.

Donna McCloy with the finalists

The Conroys lifted a full house on the first end but their opponents fought back to see the game tied at 6 all going into the last end. Clark and Alan held their nerve and lifted a single on the last end to win.

Clarke is now a permanent resident in New Zealand and was home for Christmas when Alan asked him to play. It is some seven years since they last played a tournament together, but they gelled together as well as ever to win the tournament.

