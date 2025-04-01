Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get those trainers ready – Ballycastle’s 5k Marconi Run is back!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular race returns on Marconi Run returns on Sunday, May 25, with principal sponsor McAuley Freight.

The 5k event will take place starting at 10am from the tennis courts at Ballycastle seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will follow a stunning route along the flat, fast, Carrickmore Road and the return leg will feature a challenging climb up towards Corrymeela but what goes up must come down!

Ballycastle Runners Chairman Michael Stewart is encouraging all running enthusiasts to register for the Marconi Run which takes place in Ballycastle at 10am on Sunday 25 May. All participants will receive a bespoke medal designed especially for the occasion. He is pictured with Aaron McAuley from McAuley Freight, principal sponsor of the event. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

On the descent, runners will enjoy some of the best views the Causeway Coast has to offer before they make their way back to the seafront area.

All participants will receive a much sought after medal designed especially for the occasion, with prizes up for grabs for the top three male and female finishers, and age categories as well. There will also be a post-race picnic to look forward which is always a highlight of the day.