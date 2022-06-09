Ballycastle’s Damian escapes from Alcatraz

But no laws were broken as Ballycastle Runners Athletics Club member Damian was participating in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco.
Damian put in an exceptional performance finishing 12th in his age category in a time of 2:46:51.
Up against athletes from around the world, he faced a 1.5mile swim from Alcatraz Island followed by an 18 mile cycle and an 8 mile run to the finish line.
Out of 1358 competitors, he came in 105th place overall - an amazing result for him.
In a post on social media, Ballycastle Runners AC wrote: “We are all immensely proud of Damian and we were delighted to see him bringing our club colours to such an iconic event in America.”