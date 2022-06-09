Ballycastle’s Damian escapes from Alcatraz

Damian pictured at the Escape from Alcatraz event

But no laws were broken as Ballycastle Runners Athletics Club member Damian was participating in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco.

Damian put in an exceptional performance finishing 12th in his age category in a time of 2:46:51.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up against athletes from around the world, he faced a 1.5mile swim from Alcatraz Island followed by an 18 mile cycle and an 8 mile run to the finish line.

Out of 1358 competitors, he came in 105th place overall - an amazing result for him.