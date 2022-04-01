Ballyclare athlete calling time on successful career

Dean Adams has hung up his spikes following the conclusion of this season’s indoor meets.

Dean, who enjoyed a successful career for over a decade, competing for Ulster University, Ballymena and Antrim Athletics Club and Ireland, will now be focussing on his coaching business, Speed Solutions Consultancy.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dean tasted success in a number of events, including being two-time Irish Senior 60m champion (2011 and 2020), two-time Scottish Senior 60m champion (2012 and 2020), three-time Northern Ireland Senior 100m champion (2011, 2019 and 2020), Northern Ireland Senior 4x100m record (2017-present) and being an Irish international -European Indoor Championships (2021).

Dean Adams.

Shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Dean celebrated a poignant 60m victory at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Athletics Championships on March 1 2020.

Paying tribute on social media, Andrea Abernethy of Ballymena and Antrim AC said: “ I would like to congratulate Dean Adams on a very long, successful athletics career as a member of Ballymena and Antrim Athletics Club.

“He has been a familiar face both at the race track and through coaching - including at Ulster University.

“He will be missed as one of the senior competitors from the club. Hopefully we will still see him on race days - enjoying the racing and cheering on the club!

“He is a fantastic ambassador for the club and great role model for younger athletes.”

Reflecting on his career, Dean thanked everyone who supoorted him over the years.

Commenting on Facebook, he said: “Credit to Alan Kennedy for taking me on at 25 after almost quitting and helping me progress each year to achieve everything I wanted.

“Thanks to my club BAAC and previous coaches; Melanie, Phill and Paul for giving up their time and keeping me in the sport in my late teens/early 20s. Thanks also to my parents/family for their support since taking me to my first training session in Antrim in 2001.

“Last, but by no means least, my other half Rachel Bolger - a former athlete herself who has supported me for years and had the understanding to put up with my relentless athletics related routines, schedules and endless warm-ups in the living room over the past year. I’m very grateful that we both chose to do athletics at an early age.

“I’m looking forward to seeing younger athletes, especially NI sprinters (Sykes bros) I’ve had the pleasure in coaching at development squads, raise the standards and challenge for the medals in Irish finals in years to come. Set goals, work hard, be consistent, be patient and always take the positives.”