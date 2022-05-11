Ballyclare Hockey Club celebrates success

The event was held at Barnabys restaurant in Ballyrobert and the club were pleased to welcome their guests along with all senior and junior teams.

Commenting on the event, which was cancelled for the last two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the south Antrim club said: “Ballyclare Ladies have had a very successful season, fielding three senior teams and with a great number of mini and junior members.

“The awards dinner was a great chance to celebrate our 1XI and 2XI teams reaching their individual plate finals, with our 1XI beating Owls in a close penalty run match.

Sport N Sound Endeavour Cup - Lauren Watson, Jessica Childs and Caroline Darragh.

“The club enjoyed a delightful meal with the wonderful staff at Barnabys along with a great local DJ William Esler which meant everyone got to celebrate in style.

“Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club would like to thank all of our fantastic sponsors, coaches, supporters and volunteers for their generosity and help throughout the season.

“We also look forward to seeing the Cloughan Project continue to progress, which will allow the club to return to our home playing ground in the near future.”

The spokesperson added: “This season has been an enjoyable one and it has been great to welcome everyone back to playing hockey.

Mills Family cup for Best Newcomer - Joint Steph McIlroy and Lydia Mills.

“For anyone who would like to join us at ‘Social Hockey’, they are very welcome to call down to Ballyclare High School every Tuesday evening from 7pm until 8pm until June 28 (£3 per session to cover pitch costs).

“We are so fortunate to have had so many great sponsors of our hockey awards over the years, a big thank you to all who have sponsored or given trophies or shields.”

The trophies at the awards event were presented to the winners by club captain, Helen White.

For more information about the club, which was formed in 1985, check out the Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club Facebook page.

Junior Players Player Mya Hill and Freya Patton.

3XI Top Goal Scorer - Helen White receiving her award from Julie West, Club President.

Mills Family cup for 1XI Top Goal Scorer - Zoe Manderson.

2XI Players' Player - Joint Jaimie McCowan and Courteney Agnew.