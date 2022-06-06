Ballyclare pupils perform well at All-Ireland finals
A group of Ballyclare High students represented Ulster at the All-Ireland Championships in Co Offaly at the weekend.
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:52 am
The 11 athletes and the Senior Boys’ Relay Team from the Rashee Road school qualified for the event in Tullamore following a success in the recent Ulster finals.
A spokesperson for the school said: “From the District Athletics’ Championship, 23 Ballyclare High individual athletes across 25 events and four relay teams qualified through to the Ulster Finals.
“At the Ulster Schools’ Championships, Ballyclare High won an impressive four Ulster titles and medalled in 12 events. An impressive display from Amy Cardwell saw her not only become Ulster Champion, but she set a new championship record in the high jump.
Amy Cardwell Ulster Champion and record holder in the high jump.
“Tough competition saw all our athletes qualify through to the finals of their events.”