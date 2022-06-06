Ballyclare pupils perform well at All-Ireland finals

The 11 athletes and the Senior Boys’ Relay Team from the Rashee Road school qualified for the event in Tullamore following a success in the recent Ulster finals.

A spokesperson for the school said: “From the District Athletics’ Championship, 23 Ballyclare High individual athletes across 25 events and four relay teams qualified through to the Ulster Finals.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the Ulster Schools’ Championships, Ballyclare High won an impressive four Ulster titles and medalled in 12 events. An impressive display from Amy Cardwell saw her not only become Ulster Champion, but she set a new championship record in the high jump.

Amy Cardwell Ulster Champion and record holder in the high jump.

“11 athletes and the Senior Boys’ Relay Team qualified from these championships to represent Ulster at the All-Ireland Championships in Tullamore just the weekend.

“Tough competition saw all our athletes qualify through to the finals of their events.”

----

Quinn Adair won a bronze medal in the Ulster Athletics Championship in the long jump and finished 5th in the All-Ireland Championships.

Evan Carlisle Bronze in Ulster Athletics Championship and 7th in the All-Ireland Finals.

Abigail Barr, who is Ulster Athletics' Champion in the hammer, finished 5th in the All-Ireland Championships.

Luke Connelly presented with his silver medal at the Ulster Athletics' Championship by Dame Mary Peters.

Melissa Millar won the bronze medal in discus at the Ulster Athletics Championship and finished 7th in the All-Ireland Championships.

Peter Gillespie won the bronze medal at the Ulster Athletics Championship in triple jump and finished 4th in All-Ireland Finals.

Ulster Athletics Champion in the 200m Callum Baird won the bronze medal at the All-Ireland Championships.

Ballyclare High Senior Boys' Relay Ulster Champions finished in 4th position at the All-Ireland Finals.