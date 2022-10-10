Ballymoney Chujo Karate begin new classes

The club meets each Tuesday in the minor hall of Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney at 7.30pm (please arrive for 7.20 to sign in).

The minimum age to start the class is 5 years old. No special clothes are needed to start. A tracksuit or loose fitting trousers and a T-shirt will suffice. The first class is a free try out.

Karate is good for developing fitness and self confidence, learning how to defend yourself and for meeting new friends. The class has Black Belt coaches.

New classes starting in Ballymoney

The style practised at Ballymoney Chujo Karate Club is Wadoryu.

Anyone who wants to give the class a try should turn up any Tuesday at 7.20pm. For more information call Dan Redmond of Ballymoney Chujo Karate Club on 07976987696.

Advertisement