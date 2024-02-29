Register
BREAKING

Ballymoney Hockey Club's Cathryn wins all-Ireland volunteering award

The Federation of Irish Sport has recognised recipients of the 2023 Volunteers in Sports Awards with a Ballymoney woman representing County Antrim.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The committed volunteers from all across the country were honoured at an awards ceremony in Dublin on February 29 with special guest speaker Minister Thomas Byrne, Minster of State with responsibility for Sport and Physical Education presenting the 32 county awards.

Cathryn Watson of Ballymoney Hockey Club was presented with the County Antrim award for her efforts with the club.

Federation CEO Mary O’Connor commented: “We are delighted to bring together the 2023 recipients of the Volunteers in Sport Awards from all over the country to receive their award from Minister Byrne. Without this army of volunteers in clubs all around the country we would not have the level of grassroots participation that we do. It is important to take this time out and show our appreciation to the many unsung heroes of sport.”

Related topics:VolunteersIreland