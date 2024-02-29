The committed volunteers from all across the country were honoured at an awards ceremony in Dublin on February 29 with special guest speaker Minister Thomas Byrne, Minster of State with responsibility for Sport and Physical Education presenting the 32 county awards.

Federation CEO Mary O’Connor commented: “We are delighted to bring together the 2023 recipients of the Volunteers in Sport Awards from all over the country to receive their award from Minister Byrne. Without this army of volunteers in clubs all around the country we would not have the level of grassroots participation that we do. It is important to take this time out and show our appreciation to the many unsung heroes of sport.”