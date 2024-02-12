Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recipient for the County Antrim award is Cathryn Watson of Ballymoney Hockey Club.

Cathryn began her coaching career in 2009 at the grassroots level of the club. In 2012, alongside studying Sports and Exercise Science at Ulster University, Cathryn took on the role of co-ordinating the mini and junior section of the club.

Cathryn ensures that parents, players, and officials within the club understand how much their contribution is valued. Cathryn also leads the club’s social media strategy and produces output to a professional standard. The citation from the Federation also stated: “At the heart of sport is dedication and passion, and Cathryn is a strong female leader in her community.”

Recognising the depth and breadth of volunteering in sporting communities nationwide, these dedicated volunteers will be celebrated at a national awards ceremony in Dublin on February 29. The invited special guest speaker is Minister Thomas Byrne, Minster of State with responsibility for Sport and Physical Education, which is testament to the commitment at Irish government level to supporting and recognising the vital role of volunteers in advancing sports participation and community development.

In addition to the county award winners being recognised at the ceremony, anticipation will be high as one exceptional individual will be awarded with the overall Outstanding Volunteer Award.

Federation of Irish Sport CEO Mary O’Connor commented: “We are looking forward to celebrating the exceptional contributions made by volunteers in sport from all over the country. Working behind the scenes volunteers play a crucial role in fostering community engagement, promoting physical activity, and driving the success of sporting events nationwide, they are truly #DedicatedToTheDedicated. The awards promise to be yet again another remarkable event acknowledging the time and passion of those involved in sport locally and to say, ‘thank you’ for their dedication.”