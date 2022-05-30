Banbridge Academy athletes compete at Ulster Championships

The star of the show was junior girl high jumper, Ciara Patton, was the school’s last athlete to compete, who jumped brilliantly to win the Ulster title.

The Academy’s first competitor was minor boy, Harry Gault, in the 800m.

Harry is new to the event but ran really well to finish in 12th place in a time of 2 minutes 23 seconds.

Another newcomer, minor girl, Alyssa Somerville, was next to compete and she jumped really well to finish in ninth place in the high jump with a height of 1.33m.

Year 12 pupil, Emma O’Neill, was competing in the intermediate triple jump competition and she finished in a very creditable 11th place with a distance of 8.91m.

Katie McCleery also competed well to place 6th in the Intermediate 800m with a time of 2 minutes and 26 seconds.

But the best was saved for last when Ciara jumped in the junior girls high jump.

She grew into the competition and with just three athletes left at a height of 1.51m, she was the only one to go clear and claimed the gold medal along with the Ulster title and increased her own school record by some 7cm.

An outstanding performance from a young athlete who has only started high jumping this year.