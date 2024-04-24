Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Rink 1 for the home team were Alex Cromie, Martin Nelson, Gareth McCloughlin and Gavan Blakely lining up against a rink skipped by J. McCabe.

The Bann outfit started strongly, sprinting into an 11-1 lead after six ends but the away team dug in and got back to within three shots, 11-8, after 11 ends played.

This would prove to be as close as they got to Blakely’s foursome as the home side went onto win seven of the last 10 ends, easing to a 23-13 win.

A successful indoor bowling season concludes tonight (Thursday) for members at the Holy Trinity club (pictured above). They’ll resume on Thursday, September 12.

RINK 2

On Rink 2 for Banbridge were Mervyn Jess, Peter Haughey, John McCloughlin and Kyle Blakely up against the Dundonald rink skipped by C. Irwin.

The Dundonald four took the initiative leading 5-4 after a high-scoring first three ends.

This would prove to be the last time they would be in front in the game as the home rink fired into top gear and raced into a 26-5 lead before the visitors scored again.

Winning Banbridge senior team skip Gavan Blakely in action.

The Bann four then cruised home in the closing stages to a commanding 34-11 victory.

RINK 3

On Rink 3 for Bann were Paul O’Keefe, Tony Bell, Clifford Dennison and James Kelly lining up against the Dundonald rink skipped by Noel Large.

This game was nip and tuck the whole way through with the home side 5-4 in front after eight ends, registering a count of two on the sixth end to leave them ahead by the odd shot.

​Chairman Trevor Anderson with Open Cup winner, Cecil Ringland.

Over the next eight ends the Bann rink slipped behind to a deficit of 13-9 after 16 ends.

The home side stepped it up on the run-in though to get their noses in front, 16-13, heading into the last end where they dropped a count of four with the Dundonald skip securing the win with his last bowl to take the rink point back to east Belfast, winning 17-16.

RINK 4

On Rink 4 for the home team were Seamus Skelton, Adam Cromie, Brendan Davis and Philip Cromie up against D McBride’s Dundonald rink.

The Bann four were up against it here from the get-go, dropping shot the first end and not getting their noses back in front throughout mainly due to the disruption of many heads by former Irish league star Davy Larmour at third for Dundonald and a thorn in Cromie’s side throughout.

The away team took the spoils here 29-9 but no doubt the Bann rink will bounce back in style from this setback next time away to Carrickfergus in the second game of the league.

A solid start for the senior team with positives to take away from this such as the debuts of John and Gareth McCloughlin who both registered a win as well as both turning in impressive displays.

Banbridge also welcomed back club stalwart Mervyn Jess who was out the whole of last season and whose return is a boost for the team this term.Bann’s junior team travelled to take on a strong B.E.T.S. in Bangor for their first game of Division 2, losing overall by 88-63 to the home team, taking one point back to Banbridge.

The rink scores are as below:-B.E.T.S. vs Banbridge