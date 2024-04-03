BANN LEGEND IS HONOURED

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inaugural honour was bestowed at the annual ABC Senior Sports Awards, held last week at Craigavon Civic Centre.

Eugene retired last year after a stellar career which included almost 300 caps for Ireland, playing club hockey for several seasons in Europe and countless trophies with Banbridge.

The many highlights included competing at the Olympics and finishing on a high at Havelock by playing a key role as all-conquering Bann were crowned all Ireland champions.

Eugene Magee with the inaugural Hall of Fame award. Also pictured are Ireland hockey coach, special guest Mark Tumilty (left), as well as Cathal O’Neill, ABC Sports Forum.

However, Eugene, originally from Ballela, now living in Loughbrickland, was stunned by the latest award!

The software engineer told Chronicle Sport: "It was a complete surprise, I didn't know it was happening.

"I was there for Banbridge Hockey Club because we were nominated for team of the year.

"To be considered amongst all the previous athletes and current athletes in the whole borough, it's a real privilege, a complete honour, that I've been even considered for the Hall of Fame. I’m very grateful and very honoured to be part of it."

It's been quite a week for Eugene - top award on Wednesday, wedding anniversary on Friday, then his birthday on Monday – he’s now 38.

He has no regrets about retirement and is staying active, thanks to his young children...

He says: "These two wee ones are going to keep me busy, they're five and four and they're flying machines!”

Bann's Head of Senior Hockey, Neil Madeley, said: “The club are delighted to see Eugene’s talents, hard work, successes, determination and sacrifices over the years rewarded by the Council.

"He is a very fitting recipient of this Hall of Fame accolade, and to be the first is an acknowledgement of the status he holds in the local community.

"Eugene embodies everything that the award stands for as he is an iconic sportsperson – lighting up the dreariest of games with his skill – gracious both in defeat and victory, and has remained a true gent through it all!"

Just a reminder this weekend could see the EY League title decided if Bann win both their double header games at home to UCD on Saturday and then at Annadale on Sunday at the Dub. Or if nearest challengers Lisnagarvey slip up at home to Glenanne on Saturday or Corinthians on Sunday, the locals could be crowned champions. Saturday’s game is at 2.45pm and Sunday’s away game is at 2.30pm. Bann Men's Seconds also have a local derby Irish Junior Cup semi-final this Saturday at 1pm at Lisnagarvey Seconds with the winners looking to book a final date against either Corinthians or Rathgar on May 11.