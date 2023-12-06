Bann Rowing Club has reached its target. Credit Bann Rowing Club

The appeal, which started in September, was vital as the club said if the steps were not fixed immediately, it could have meant the end of the group.

In a post on social media, the Club said: “After over 180 years, the future of rowing at Bann could well have been in question had we not been able to afford to replace the steps. We had sufficient funds to purchase the materials but not enough to cover the installation as well. However, with your invaluable help, we now have sufficient funds to cover the cost of the engineer's time to fit the steps, so we're all set to go! THANK YOU so much again.

"In total, the crowdfunding appeal raised £10,238 plus a further potential £1,725 of Gift Aid. Unfortunately, winter time is not the right time to start the work as the weather conditions and the amount of water coming down the river not only make it impossible but also unsafe to try to do it. Work will, however, begin at the earliest opportunity in the new year.