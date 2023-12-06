Register
BREAKING

Bann Rowing Club steps refurb fundraiser reaches target

A fundraiser by Bann Rowing Club in Coleraine to replace steps at their boathouse has reached its target.
By Una Culkin
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT
Bann Rowing Club has reached its target. Credit Bann Rowing ClubBann Rowing Club has reached its target. Credit Bann Rowing Club
Bann Rowing Club has reached its target. Credit Bann Rowing Club

The appeal, which started in September, was vital as the club said if the steps were not fixed immediately, it could have meant the end of the group.

In a post on social media, the Club said: “After over 180 years, the future of rowing at Bann could well have been in question had we not been able to afford to replace the steps. We had sufficient funds to purchase the materials but not enough to cover the installation as well. However, with your invaluable help, we now have sufficient funds to cover the cost of the engineer's time to fit the steps, so we're all set to go! THANK YOU so much again.

"In total, the crowdfunding appeal raised £10,238 plus a further potential £1,725 of Gift Aid. Unfortunately, winter time is not the right time to start the work as the weather conditions and the amount of water coming down the river not only make it impossible but also unsafe to try to do it. Work will, however, begin at the earliest opportunity in the new year.

"Once the work begins, you'll be able to see what your contribution has helped to fund, not only from Hanover but also from across the river on Strand Road. Once the work has been completed, and it is safe to do so, you are very welcome to come down to the Club to see the finished job and witness our enthusiastic members make good use of the new steps."

Related topics:ColeraineWork