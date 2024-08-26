Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There must be something in the water at Bann Rowing Club – another one of their rowers has just become a world champion!

20-year-old Ellie Kate Hutchinson became under-23 World Champion in the GB women's eight team on Saturday, August 24, at St Catharines in Ontario, Canada.

The former Coleraine Grammar School pupil from Castlerock is currently Sophomore at Syracuse University in New York.

The Bann rower won the Irish Rowing Championship in the 8+ in 2019 and also won the Irish Rowing Championship in the 4+ in 2021.

Ellie Kate Hutchinson pictured at a previous event with coach Geoff Bones. Ellie Kate became under 23 World Champion with the Team GB women's eight on Saturday, August 24, in Canada. Credit Bann Rowing Club

Ellie Kate, daughter of Andrew and Louise Hutchinson, then went on to win the Irish Rowing Championship in the 4+ in 2022 as well as the Irish Rowing Championship in the 2+ the same year.

She also claimed gold in the National Schools Regatta at Eton Dorney in England under Coach Geoff Bones in 2022 as well as winning the Championship Girls Sculls at the National Schools Regatta, Dorney Lake in the same year.