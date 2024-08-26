Bann Rowing Club's Ellie Kate Hutchinson is a world champion!
20-year-old Ellie Kate Hutchinson became under-23 World Champion in the GB women's eight team on Saturday, August 24, at St Catharines in Ontario, Canada.
The former Coleraine Grammar School pupil from Castlerock is currently Sophomore at Syracuse University in New York.
The Bann rower won the Irish Rowing Championship in the 8+ in 2019 and also won the Irish Rowing Championship in the 4+ in 2021.
Ellie Kate, daughter of Andrew and Louise Hutchinson, then went on to win the Irish Rowing Championship in the 4+ in 2022 as well as the Irish Rowing Championship in the 2+ the same year.
She also claimed gold in the National Schools Regatta at Eton Dorney in England under Coach Geoff Bones in 2022 as well as winning the Championship Girls Sculls at the National Schools Regatta, Dorney Lake in the same year.