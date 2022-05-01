Belfast City Marathon: who were fastest over the line?

Event organisers were delighted to see a return of the event to its traditional date following a change in 2021 due to Covid-19.
The event on Sunday (May 1) saw participants in the marathon itself, team relay and eight-mile walk, all taking place from the Stormont estate and finishing in Ormeau Park.
This year the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon were awarded the 2022 NI and Ulster Marathon Championship.
It proved a great day for athletes across the island of Ireland, with Paul Pollock of Annadale Striders coming first in a time of 2:16:13, closely followed by Conor Gallagher (St Malachy’s AC) in a time of 2:24:59. In third place was Gary O’Hanlon of Clonliffe Harriers, in a time of 2:26:59.
Gladys Ganiel (North Belfast Harriers) was the first lady in a time of 2:43:49, with Gillian McCrory of St Peters AC second with a time of 2:52:06.
Natalie Hall came third in a time of 2:54:00.
Karol Karol Doherty won the Wheelchair Race in a time of 3:17:47.