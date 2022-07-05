Belfast Lough swim to support Carrick charity

The nine open water swimmers will swim from Helen’s Bay to Carrickfergus Castle to raise funds for Belfast Lough Sailability, who provide sailing for people with disabilities.

Agnes McAteer, Larry McAteer, Andy Simpson, Claire Hamilton, Glenn Picken, John Grant, Bob Montgomery, Matthew McAneney and Vikki McAneney will swim across the lough from Grey Point Fort, coming ashore at the beach beside the east Antrim landmark.

All nine are experienced open water swimmers, having competed in a verity of triathlons and swimming events.

The team will be supported by two rigid inflatable boats (RIB) from Belfast Lough Sailability

A spokesperson for the charity effort said: “High tide at Carrick is due to be at 2.07pm. The straight-line distance of the swim is 3.02 nautical miles, however considering the tide and open water swim the distance will be in the region of 3.75 to 4.3 nautical miles.

“Once the weather has been checked and everything is good to go, the swimmers will travel on the two safety RIBs from Carrickfergus and sail to Greys Point.

“The swimmers will enter the water at 12.15pm to start the swim. The swimmers will swim in groups of three with a safety boat 20 metres away, but alongside looking after each group of swimmers.

“They will also keep the three groups within 50 metres of each other. The swim will be done in three legs. The first leg will be with an incoming tide which will push the swimmers towards Belfast. Slack water before and after high tide will then allow for easier swimming over to Carrickfergus Castle.

“This is the fourth year that the swim has been staged and it’s raised over £24,000.00 in the past for charity.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect money for the charity. Over £960 has been raised at the time of going to print.