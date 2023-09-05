The 40th Anniversary Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday (September 3) saw over 2,000 runners make their way to the Maiden City for this event.

With local celebrity and accomplished commentator Peter Jack in charge of proceedings, runners of all abilities gathered in Ebrington Square for the 9:30am start under a clear, sunny sky. The course took the competitors onto the Limavady Road, through St Columb’s Park and onto the Greenway along the banks of the River Foyle towards the Strathfoyle Estate.

The Strathfoyle Greenway was a new part of the WHM course this year which proved popular with most of the runners. A welcome downhill stretch along the Temple Road to the dual carriageway was quickly followed by a stamina sapping climb over the Foyle Bridge and the run along the opposite riverbank into the city. The gentle breeze that had been on the runners backs as they ran out to Strathfoyle, seemed just that bit stronger as they turned to run into it, but the support from the crowds of spectators, that increased in number as the runners progressed along Strand Road and Queens Quay more than compensated.

The final stretch across the iconic Peace Bridge saw the runners enter a packed Ebrington Square to finish in front of a cheering crowd of friends, family, and supporters. Congratulations to the organisers on an excellent event and thanks to all the marshals and volunteers for their work.

Springwell Running Club were well represented at the event with 47 members taking part in the half marathon and the relay event. Congratulations to Maurice Walker on his third place in his age category.

Springwell RC - 14th Christopher MCNICKLE 1:18:29, 46th Maurice WALKER 1:24:56 (3rd M50), 47th Stephen MCLAUGHLIN 1:25:01, 65th Stephen FILLIS 1:26:46, 92nd

Rhys WALKER 1:29:07, 127th Darren WALSH 1:33:00 PB, 201st Catherine PINKERTON 1:38:31, 239th Stephen BEGGS 1:39:33, 240 th David MCGAFFIN 1:39:15, 247th James HUGHES 1:40:15, 280th Adrian FINLAY 1:42:03, 301st Leisa MCKENNA 1:42:45, 365th Timothy BACON 1:46:08, 366th Geoff ALLEN 1:46:08, 416th Lynne YOUNG 1:48:45, 463rd Kate MCNICHOLL 1:50:27, 717th Leanne QUIGLEY 1:56:25, 842nd Sinead RIVERS 2:01:43, 849th Jim BRADLEY 2:02:17, 861st Sinead GRAHAM 2:02:00, 891st Mark HENDERSON 2:03:04, 958th Majella MCATEER 2:06:20, 964th Alan PLATT 2:06:31, 968th Kathryn CAMPBELL 2:05:10, 1009th Ashley MCPHEE 2:07:55, 1010th Rodney MCPHEE 2:07:56, 1011th Deborah MCPHEE 2:07:55, 1020th Jim BREEN 2:08:40, 1036th Roisin WALKER 2:09:11, 1048th Karen CAMPBELL 2:09:45, 1164th Ryan CAMPBELL 2:14:02, 1184th Helena DORNAN 2:14:54, 1190th Phyllis MCGRAW 2:15:46, 1201st Alison DUNCAN 2:17:18, 1126th Andrew WILMOT 2:18:17, 1240th Andrew GAULT 2:18:10, 1247th Aidan MOONEY 2:19:13, 1252nd Heather McLaughlin 2:19:51, 1426th Michelle MCELHINNEY 2:42:22, 1446th Fergal MACKLE 2:47:11

Relay teams

41st 6.31 Team 1 – Rhona Laverty, Sheila McConnell, Julie Armour 2:21:14. 71st 6.31 Team 2 – Karen Dougan, Noeleen Cairns, Liz McLaughlin 2:34:45.

1 . Athletics Stephen Fillis Photo: David McGaffin

2 . Athletics Springwell Ladies 'Run This Town' Photo: David McGaffin

3 . Athletics Leanne Quigley Photo: David McGaffin

4 . Athletics Springwell Ladies at the Waterside Half Marathon Photo: David McGaffin