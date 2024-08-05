Black Belt success at Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club

The Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club hosted its annual Summer Course in Kilrea Sports Pavilion from July 22 to 27.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual course saw students train nightly across five nights before undertaking their grading examination with Sensei Frank Brennan 8th Dan KUGB (Karate Union of Great Britain).

One of the main aspects of the Club’s summer course was the only annual brown and black belt course taking place on Saturday 27th July, during which four students attempted their Dan grades under the watchful eye of one of the World’s greatest Shotokan Karate Instructors. Diarmuid Gribben & Ben Mc Erlean (Magherafelt) successfully passed their 1st Dan along with Oliver Jackson (Ballycastle) and Charlie Seppings (Coleraine) passing their 2nd Dan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This grading comes after a year of dedicated preparation, where all four students also represented the club at local and national competitions.

Oliver Jackson receives his Dan Grade during Zanshin Shotokan NI annual course.

Oliver Jackson has also been selected to represent Northern Ireland at the European Championships in November for the second year in a row.

As recognition on achieving their 1st Dan’s, both Diarmuid and Ben were awarded with an authentic Samurai Sword and Oliver and Charlie, who received a Samuari Sword at their 1st Dan gradings, were presented with a glass award.

Sensei Terry 6th Dan KUGB commented on the student’s success: “All four of the students attempting their Dan grading this summer have successfully passed, which is a testament to their training and dedication to the club and Shotokan Karate as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diarmuid, Ben, Charlie and Oliver have trained exceptionally for the past 12 months in preparation and overall have been with the club for over 4 years to reach such high grades.

Ben McErlean Receives his Dan Grade during Zanshin Shotokan NI Annual Course.

“The club and our instructors are proud of the boys, and with their commitment to competitions, we can only see their successes growing in the future.”

The Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club is now enrolling for their September intake with clubs across the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid Ulster Borough Council Areas.

If you are interested in obtaining an information pack please email [email protected] or find us on Facebook: Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club.