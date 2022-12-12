Up against Rebecca Duarte of El Salvador in the BC2 women’s final, it was never really in doubt for the talent from east Antrim.
Earning a point in the first end on her own jack, Taggart delivered a masterclass in moving things around on court to make things happen, even resetting Duarte’s jack to the centre.
Duarte was able to claw back a point to start the fourth end 5-1. But a superb final shot from Taggart pushed the jack to score a further two points.
Commenting on her win, Claire said: “I’m in shock and delight to have won. I’m a little bit tired but I’m buzzing to go again in the team with David and Will. Thanks everyone for sending so much support. I guess this is for Northern Ireland.”