Larne boccia star Claire Taggart became World Champion in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night after a 7-1 victory.

Up against Rebecca Duarte of El Salvador in the BC2 women’s final, it was never really in doubt for the talent from east Antrim.

Earning a point in the first end on her own jack, Taggart delivered a masterclass in moving things around on court to make things happen, even resetting Duarte’s jack to the centre.

Advertisement

Duarte was able to claw back a point to start the fourth end 5-1. But a superb final shot from Taggart pushed the jack to score a further two points.

Claire Taggart.

Advertisement