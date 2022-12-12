Register
Boccia: Claire Taggart wins world title

Larne boccia star Claire Taggart became World Champion in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night after a 7-1 victory.

By Russell Keers
6 hours ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 11:24am

Up against Rebecca Duarte of El Salvador in the BC2 women’s final, it was never really in doubt for the talent from east Antrim.

Earning a point in the first end on her own jack, Taggart delivered a masterclass in moving things around on court to make things happen, even resetting Duarte’s jack to the centre.

Duarte was able to claw back a point to start the fourth end 5-1. But a superb final shot from Taggart pushed the jack to score a further two points.

Commenting on her win, Claire said: “I’m in shock and delight to have won. I’m a little bit tired but I’m buzzing to go again in the team with David and Will. Thanks everyone for sending so much support. I guess this is for Northern Ireland.”

