Young female boxers from Carrickfergus and Lurgan are due to compete at the ‘Golden Girls Championships’ in Sweden next month.

Skye-Leigh Haighton (14) and Sophie-Leigh McClintock (15) from Carrick’s Evolution Boxing Club will make up the amateur team alongside Lucie Prentice (13) from Lurgan-based Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club. They will be joined by coaches Iain Mahood from Evolution and Colin Prentice from Phoenix.

The competitors will travel to the city of Boras in Sweden on February 1 to take part in the tournament, where they will face opponents from across the globe in their respective weight divisions over three days.

Skye-Leigh , Iain Mahood and Sophie-Leigh. (Pic: Contributed).

Commenting ahead of the event, Iain Mahood said: "Some of their stories and the sacrifices they have made are truly inspirational.

"These young ladies are role models for girls’ participation in sport. Skye-Leigh and Lucie Prentice frequently spar with one another and have developed very well over the past season, travelling to support one another in the All-Irelands and the Cadets’ Championship European qualifiers.

"Now the trio travel together for the experience of a lifetime at such young ages. With the right support, they have the potential to become our future Olympians and sporting heroes.

"Skye-Leigh and Sophie-Leigh have had their entry fees paid and this is a really fantastic opportunity and one that we have been working to provide our girls with, but accommodation and travel come at an expense that we cannot cover on our own as a non-profit gym. We are looking for local businesses and individuals to help provide sponsorship which will enable us to take them to Sweden. Your sponsorship/donations will help tremendously.

“We are hoping to find both of the girls a sponsor at the cost of £250 per boxer to help towards the costs of flights and accommodation. In return, your business will be promoted on the girls t-shirts and get plenty social media coverage.

"We would be extremely grateful to anyone in the position to help us. No donation is too small.

"If you would be interested in helping by making a donation, please contact the Evolution Boxing Club gym in West Street, Carrickfergus.”