Brendan Matthews is inducted into the Greyhound Racing Ireland Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame 2024 inductee, Newry man Brendan Matthew, surrounded by his family being presented with his award by Pat Flanagan, Chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland, at the National Greyhound Racing Awards hosted in Shelbourne Park on Sunday night.

​Greyhound Racing Ireland are delighted to announce that Newry man Brendan Matthews, a distinguished figure in the greyhound racing community, was honoured at the National Greyhound Racing Awards this past weekend.

The event, hosted at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium, saw Brendan inducted into the Hall of Fame by Pat Flanagan, Chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland.

Brendan's illustrious career began in the 1960s, and over the decades his kennels have produced numerous top champions.

Many notable greyhounds from Brendan's kennels have dominated the greyhound racing scene for almost 60 years.

Brendan initially started his kennels with six dogs at Doran’s Hill, overlooking Newry, which inspired the ‘Townview’ prefix he later adopted.

We congratulate Brendan Matthews on his well-deserved induction into the Hall of Fame and celebrate his outstanding contributions to greyhound racing.